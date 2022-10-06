2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14.

He made his way to the rear of the store while employees were occupied, according to police.

The suspect then disabled the alarm on the rear door and stole a box of items without being detected leaving out of that rear door, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Reference report #2022-269763 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Suspect steals iPhone 13 from T-Mobile store, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals iPhone 13 from T-Mobile store, Cleveland Police say
Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say
Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’