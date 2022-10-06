CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14.

He made his way to the rear of the store while employees were occupied, according to police.

The suspect then disabled the alarm on the rear door and stole a box of items without being detected leaving out of that rear door, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Reference report #2022-269763 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.