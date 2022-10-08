2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday

Mercedes Pasierb
Mercedes Pasierb(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.

Pasierb is described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds. Her eyes are brown.

Officers said she was last seen wearing a black and white dress with canvas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-2755.

