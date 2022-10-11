2 Strong 4 Bullies
Some Akron Water customers under a precautionary boil water advisory

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron Water Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the Northampton, Smith Road, and the Boston Township areas.

Akron water boil map
Akron water boil map((Source: City of Akron))

Officials said a water break happened around 1 p.m. on Monday due to construction along Akron-Peninsula Road.

The main was shut off around 4 p.m. Monday for repairs and turned back on around 7 p.m. Monday.

The boil water advisory was issued because depressurization did happen.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes before use.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 24 hours, said water department officials.

