Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the driver who died Tuesday after crashing his pick-up truck into Lake Ere.

The victim is George Brandon, 79, of Shaker Heights.

First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after Brandon lost control of his vehicle on the causeway, went through a fence and landed in the water.

Two Cleveland Metroparks police officers were first on the scene.

They dove into the water and pulled Brandon from the pick-up truck.

Cleveland EMS then transported Brandon to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Brandon was the only person in the pick-up truck.

