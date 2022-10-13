Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the driver who died Tuesday after crashing his pick-up truck into Lake Ere.
The victim is George Brandon, 79, of Shaker Heights.
First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after Brandon lost control of his vehicle on the causeway, went through a fence and landed in the water.
Two Cleveland Metroparks police officers were first on the scene.
They dove into the water and pulled Brandon from the pick-up truck.
Cleveland EMS then transported Brandon to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Brandon was the only person in the pick-up truck.
