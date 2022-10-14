Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit by massage therapist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is now facing his 25th lawsuit for sexual misconduct after a licensed massage therapist filed suit in Texas on Oct. 13.

Watson is barred from playing in the team’s first 11 games during his suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

[RELATED: Watson suspended 11 games; QB required to pay $5 million fine, undergo treatment]

Watson was prohibited from returning to the team’s facilities until Oct. 10, but will not be permitted to practice with the team until Nov. 18.

He could be reinstated in time to return to play on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns face his former team, the Houston Texans.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, but the 26-year-old has denied any wrongdoings throughout the criminal and civil processes.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on any criminal wrongdoings.

Watson hasn’t played since week 17 of the 2020-21 season.

