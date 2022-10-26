2 Strong 4 Bullies
No discipline for Canton police officer involved in New Year’s Day shooting

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department has concluded their internal review of the fatal officer involved shooting on New Years Day and has determined “the officer acted within Departmental Use of Force policies” and will not face internal discipline.

Canton Police Officer Robert Huber shot James “Roe” Williams after responding to a call of shots fired in the area of 10th Street SW just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

Canton Police Officer Robert Huber shot James “Roe” Williams after responding to a call of shots fired in the area of 10th Street SW just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.((Source: Family))

Williams, 46, was in his backyard when he was shot. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Williams’ widow, Marquetta, said they were in their backyard shooting off guns to celebrate New Years.

“This incident is tragic for the family of Mr. Williams. They have lost a husband and father and friend under tragic circumstances. My prayers go out to them. I also offer my prayers to Officer Huber and his family as well. Officer Huber who as doing his job on patrol on January 1, was placed in extraordinarily challenging split-second decision circumstances and acted through his training to confront and not walk away from an “active shooter” incident and must now live with the trauma of this incident,” said Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei.

Earlier this year, the Stark County Grand Jury did not indict Officer Huber on any criminal charges and no further action will be taken by the Stark County Prosecutor.

