Ashtabula County man convicted of beating girlfriend to death

Thomas Graley (Source: Ashtabula County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his live-in girlfriend.

Thomas Graley, 38, of Dorset Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated murder in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder.

Nicole Booth, 34, died in November 2021.

Ashtabula County Sheriff Deputies responded to the couple’s Mill Road home on Nov. 15, 2021, after Graley called to report Booth was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, Booth was unresponsive and had severe bruising and cigarette burns on her head, face and arms.

Booth died from her injuries several days later.

The prosecutor said Booth and the couple’s two young children had been victims of domestic violence, physical abuse and trauma for years, which went unreported to law enforcement and to Children’s Services.

