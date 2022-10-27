2 Strong 4 Bullies
Miami U student accused of threatening ‘parents shooting spree’ returns to court

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student who is accused of threatening to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the recent Family Weekend on campus will return to court Thursday.

Paul James Walker Jr., 20, of Miamisburg is scheduled to appear for a 1 p.m. preliminary hearing before Butler County Area I Court Judge Robert Lyons, the court docket shows.

Miami University police filed a felony charge of making terroristic threats against him and say he admitted to it.

Miami University Police Sgt. Walter Schneider is listed in court paperwork as the arresting officer. He has been subpoenaed to appear at Thursday’s hearing and is expected to testify, explaining why he charged Walker Jr.

“You did make and admitted to making a social media post from your dorm room on Oct. 22, 2022 that read ‘I will go on a parent shooting spree tomorrow’,” police wrote in his criminal complaint.

“It’s parents weekend on campus and you admitted to knowing and being frustrated there are a bunch of parents causing congestion.”

Paul Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media while he was in his dorm room, court documents read.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Walker Jr. appeared earlier this week before a Butler County Area I judge. His bond was set at $10,000.

His $1,025 bail was posted via check on Wednesday, court records show.

As part of his bond, Walker Jr. is not allowed to post on social media and must wear an electronic monitoring device, according to the court order.

He is allowed to attend class and go to work.

His attorney filed a motion requesting all evidence be preserved.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

