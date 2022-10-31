2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury deliberating in trial for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Robert Shephard (Source Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury will continue deliberating Monday in the trial for the man accused in connection with the murder of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson.

Robert Shepard’s trial began on Oct. 25 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese and the jury started deliberating late on Friday, Oct. 28.

Shepard, 30, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese will preside over his trial.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed on Sept. 19, 2021 near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

Frank Q. Jackson
Frank Q. Jackson

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Shepard lured Jackson to the area, where he was shot by an unidentified person.

Both Shepard and the second person then fled the scene.

Cleveland police arrested Shepard on Oct. 27, 2021.

The second person remains at large.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms.

