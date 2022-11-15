2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder.

Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200 block of Mountview Ave.

Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye said just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a woman shot and yelling for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the female victim and EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Chief Kaye said witnesses told officers where the suspect was hiding and officers arrested Smalley in the back yard.

At that time, Chief Kaye said they learned of a second shooting victim inside the home.

Officers entered the home and found Eric Nero, 30, of Garfield Heights, deceased.

No motive has been released.

Smalley pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Monday, Nov. 14 and her case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

