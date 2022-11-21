Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man found wrapped in plastic in a Parma basement last week, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Parma police said.

According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the victim, identified as Ryan Krebs, was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25.

Krebs’s body was found on Nov. 16 inside a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street. The man who lives at the home, Paul Addicott II, is now charged with murder and being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Ryan Alan Krebs was found dead inside a Parma home on Nov. 16, 2022. (Parma Police)

Parma police said officers were called to the home that morning for a domestic violence incident involving Addicott, 40, and a woman.

Addicott was arrested and the woman was transported to UH Parma Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Paul Addicott II is charged with murder. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Later that day, a family member went to the home to remove some guns for safekeeping and found the body, said Lt. Ciryak.

The family member immediately called police and officers returned to the home, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

At this time, it is not known when Krebs was killed and how long he had been in the basement.

Addicott is scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 22.

