2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man found wrapped in plastic in a Parma basement last week, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Parma police said.

According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, the victim, identified as Ryan Krebs, was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25.

Krebs’s body was found on Nov. 16 inside a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street. The man who lives at the home, Paul Addicott II, is now charged with murder and being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Ryan Alan Krebs was found dead inside a Parma home on Nov. 16, 2022.
Ryan Alan Krebs was found dead inside a Parma home on Nov. 16, 2022.(Parma Police)

Parma police said officers were called to the home that morning for a domestic violence incident involving Addicott, 40, and a woman.

Addicott was arrested and the woman was transported to UH Parma Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Paul Addicott II is charged with murder.
Paul Addicott II is charged with murder.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Later that day, a family member went to the home to remove some guns for safekeeping and found the body, said Lt. Ciryak.

The family member immediately called police and officers returned to the home, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

At this time, it is not known when Krebs was killed and how long he had been in the basement.

Addicott is scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Tabitha Angello, former Lorain police Lieutenant
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
Courtesy: Juanita K. Hammons Hall
Playhouse Square announces digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
Millions of people will be hitting the highways in Ohio to spend time with family for...
These are the best and worst traffic times to travel for Thanksgiving
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter