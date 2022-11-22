Akron man competing in final-round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has reached the final round of the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood.

Boakye first performed on the famed Apollo stage in February in a quest to wow crowds and win $20,000.

Wednesday night, the classically-trained pianist will be on the stage in hopes of winning the grand-prize.

Boakye spoke to 19 News in February right before his first Apollo performance. He said he would use prize money to continue his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He said the coronavirus pandemic forced him to take a deferment.

Boakye said his mother will be in the audience Wednesday night.

