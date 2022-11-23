Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to touch Northeast Ohio with a $2.4 million gift to the Akron Urban League, which is the largest donation it has ever received.

“We are honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Akron Urban League’s value and impact on the community,” president and CEO Teresa LeGrair said. “By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation’s structural and institutional limitations and showing the significance of the Akron Urban League’s efforts to promote and advance economic self-reliance, equity, power, and civil rights for those who have been historically underserved.”

Scott, an author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted almost $2 billion dollars in the past month.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced Tuesday it received a $20 million gift from the same round of giving.

The AUL says it will use the gift, “to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Summit County, focused on health equity, k-12 and adult education, workforce development, minority-owned businesses, training, and DEI initiatives.”

