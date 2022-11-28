2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man shot, killed in Cleveland, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Parma man died after being shot on the city’s East side on Thanksgiving Day.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of E. 118th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Timothy Lee.

At this time, there are no arrests in Lee’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

