Suspect of Lowellville double murder, took his own life during Parma stand-off, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Girard man suspected of double murder took his life during a Parma stand-off Wednesday night, according to Parma police.

Police told 19 News 38-year-old Jonathan Crago was suspected of shooting a mother and daughter around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Lowellville, near the Youngstown area.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time, and Crago was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, with a warrant out for his arrest.

Roughly three hours later, around 9:45 p.m., a shelter-in-place was ordered by the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System in the area of Pearl and Velma Avenue.

Parma police said Crago took his own life during this stand-off after making a call to Cleveland Police Dispatch and informing them of his intent to commit “suicide by cop.”

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 11:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.