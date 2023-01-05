2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I live here so I am going to stay in Cleveland. I will be here’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson, finishing up a suspension-shortened first season with the Browns, plans to put in extra work in Ohio this offseason.

““I live here so I am going to stay in Cleveland. I will be here,” Watson said Thursday in Berea. “It is really just mastering this offense, mastering the game situationally and being able to have confidence going into 2023.”

Watson, who missed the first 11 games due to suspension, had his best half of the season Sunday in a 24-10 win at Washington.

The Browns are at Pittsburgh Sunday to close out the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Buffalo Bills speak for 1st time since Damar Hamlin’s injury
Joe Woods
Browns DC Joe Woods: ‘I hope I have the opportunity to come back’
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Browns OC Alex Van Pelt gives emotional reaction to Damar Hamlin update
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
3 Cleveland Cavaliers in top 10 in early All-Star voting