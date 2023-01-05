Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I live here so I am going to stay in Cleveland. I will be here’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson, finishing up a suspension-shortened first season with the Browns, plans to put in extra work in Ohio this offseason.

““I live here so I am going to stay in Cleveland. I will be here,” Watson said Thursday in Berea. “It is really just mastering this offense, mastering the game situationally and being able to have confidence going into 2023.”

Watson, who missed the first 11 games due to suspension, had his best half of the season Sunday in a 24-10 win at Washington.

The Browns are at Pittsburgh Sunday to close out the regular season.

