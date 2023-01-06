Akron community members come together to encourage teacher negotiations

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Concerned community leaders in Akron will hold a press conference Friday in front of the Akron Board of Education to encourage negotiations and offer community resources to help avert a strike by the Akron Public Schools teachers’ union.

Community leaders including Marco Sommerville, Akron Deputy Mayor; Bishop Joey Johnson, Founder and Senior Pastor House of the Lord; Reverend Dr. Carl Wallace, the Abundant Life Farm; and Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Macedonia Baptist Church.

The Akron Education Association issued a 10-day strike notice, claiming the board had “no desire to bargain in good faith, answer public record requests which they are legally required to do, or make any real attempt to support their indefensible proposals.”

Akron teachers said they don’t want to strike because no one wins in a strike, but they will walk out on Jan. 9 if the school board’s negotiating team isn’t willing to bargain in good faith, answer questions and come up with real solutions.

