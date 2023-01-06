2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron community members come together to encourage teacher negotiations

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Concerned community leaders in Akron will hold a press conference Friday in front of the Akron Board of Education to encourage negotiations and offer community resources to help avert a strike by the Akron Public Schools teachers’ union.

Community leaders including Marco Sommerville, Akron Deputy Mayor; Bishop Joey Johnson, Founder and Senior Pastor House of the Lord; Reverend Dr. Carl Wallace, the Abundant Life Farm; and Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Macedonia Baptist Church.

The Akron Education Association issued a 10-day strike notice, claiming the board had “no desire to bargain in good faith, answer public record requests which they are legally required to do, or make any real attempt to support their indefensible proposals.”

Akron teachers said they don’t want to strike because no one wins in a strike, but they will walk out on Jan. 9 if the school board’s negotiating team isn’t willing to bargain in good faith, answer questions and come up with real solutions.

RELATED:

Akron Education Association issues a 10-day strike notice

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Lake Humane Society offers discount for first responders
Lake Humane Society offers discount for first responders
(Source: pexels.com)
Northeast Ohio’s first human donor milk dispensary opens in South Euclid
(Source: WOIO)
A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard
Parma man injured after car catches fire on I-90