Man dies after shooting in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Cleveland police were called out to the duplex in the 4000 block of E. 68th Street around 3:45 a.m.

According to officers, the victim was found in the upstairs unit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

His name has not been released.

