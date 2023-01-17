2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lorain apartment complex, police source says

By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police source confirmed to 19 News that one man died and another is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard around 3 p.m. Monday.

The male victims are between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, according to the source.

There are currently no suspects.

This is a developing story, return to 19 News for updates.

