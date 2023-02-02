Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials said the victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for the non-life-threatening injury.

Officials confirmed that police found information leading them to a house in the 60 block of Valley Street, which is where they arrested the 31-year-old in connection to the shooting.

The 31-year-old, later identified as Devine Harris, was charged with felonious assault.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

