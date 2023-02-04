2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday.

A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm

When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

There is no other information available at this time

