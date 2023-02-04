2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

Cleveland apartment murder
Cleveland apartment murder(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday.

A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm

When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cleveland Police.

There is no other information available at this time

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for any updates.

