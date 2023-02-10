More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio were victims of homicide in 2022, according to data compiled and reviewed by 19 Investigates.

An analysis of law enforcement, medical examiner, and coroner records by our investigative team uncovered some staggering statistics.

Red markers on the interactive map above indicate 2022 homicide locations. Select a marker for detailed information on each case.

At least 346 homicides occurred across 14 Northeast Ohio counties. This total does NOT include: victims of vehicular homicides victims of delayed homicides (people who were wounded prior to 2022 but succumbed to their injuries last year)

More than 85% of the 346 homicide victims were fatally shot

83% of the victims were male

76% of the victims were Black, 23% were white, and less than 1% were Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native

The victims range in age from 96 years old to infants as young as 3 months

At least 35 children (ages 0-17) were killed; 23 of them were victims of gun violence

Law enforcement officers were behind at least 13 of the killings

Geauga County did not have any homicides in 2022; Cuyahoga County had the highest number of killings

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled over 220 homicides in the county last year. According to police, 154 of those deaths happened in Cleveland.

Crime data from the Cleveland Division of Police shows homicides in the city were down 9.41% in 2022, with 16 fewer deaths than the previous year; however, the downward homicide trend appears to have reversed course in 2023.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 9, there were 22 homicides reported in Cleveland, according to police. The city recorded 14 homicides during the same period in 2021.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said detectives have cleared around two-thirds of the city’s 2022 homicides, a case solve rate that sits above the national average of around 50%.

There are some suspected homicide cases from 2022 that have not yet received official rulings. The interactive map above will be updated once a determination has been made in those cases.

If you believe a case has been omitted, or notice any errors, please send an email to 19tips@woio.com.

