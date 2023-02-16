2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

16-year-old found shot to death on Cleveland’s West Side

W. 88th murder
W. 88th murder((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male was murdered on the city’s West side, in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, late Tuesday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Amon Ogletree.

According to Cleveland police, Ogletree was found shot to death inside a stolen Kia Optima in the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of W. 88th Street.

Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, the victim was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ogletree was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said early information showed that the victim was driving in the area when someone shot at the car, hitting the victim in the head.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a cash reward of up to $5,000 available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Smoke billows over East Palestine after controlled burn at train derailment site
EPA Administrator visits East Palestine Thursday
Generic recall graphic.
5 car seat models being recalled, U.S. Department of Transportation says
Slavic Village shooting puts victim in critical condition
Victim in critical condition after Slavic Village shooting
19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain at times today; some storms late day and evening
19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain at times today; some storms late day and evening