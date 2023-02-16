16-year-old found shot to death on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male was murdered on the city’s West side, in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, late Tuesday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Amon Ogletree.

According to Cleveland police, Ogletree was found shot to death inside a stolen Kia Optima in the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of W. 88th Street.

Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, the victim was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ogletree was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said early information showed that the victim was driving in the area when someone shot at the car, hitting the victim in the head.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a cash reward of up to $5,000 available.

