Grafton man in custody for 2 bank robberies, 1 store robbery

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old Graton man was arrested by Elyria police on Thursday for three recent robberies.

According to Elyria police, Michael Coffman robbed the Key Bank on Jan. 9, the Lowes on Jan. 28 and the LorMet Credit Union on Feb. 6.

Michael Coffman
Michael Coffman((Source: Elyria police))

Coffman is currently being held without bond at the Lorain County Jail.

He is charged with theft, robbery and aggravated robbery.

Anyone with any additional information about Coffman is asked to contact Detective Loesch at 440-326-1205 or Tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

