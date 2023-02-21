2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma police arrest suspects of dealership break-ins

PARMA DEALERSHIP THEFT MUGS
(Source: Parma Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma officers arrested four men believed to be involved in a “large number” of dealership break-ins.

Makilin Wilson, Kyer Allen, Dahmere Lymon and Miguel Hernandez were arrested in connection to the recent dealership-break-ins, according to a release from Parma police.

According to a release from the department, around 8:39 p.m. Saturday an officer was on traffic patrol, targeting aggressive and drunk driving, as well as complaints of speeding or other violations throughout the city.

The officer found a stolen Dodge Durango Hellcat that is suspected of being involved in the break-ins, thefts and pursuits, driving in the 5400 block of State Road.

When the officer attempted to stop the car, police said they turned down multiple side streets and back onto State Road.

Another Parma officer was able to place stop sticks at State Road and Pershing Avenue before the car proceeded onto I-480 east.

The pursuing officer’s car was disabled after getting a flat tire, with additional officers continuing to check the area of I-480 east for the suspect’s car.

Officers eventually found the car parked on the right shoulder of I-480 east near exit 20B.

When officers approached the car, police said three men fled on foot into a wooded area near the highway.

Wilson was driving the Hellcat, and is being charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property, police say.

MAKILIN WILSON MUG
(Source: Parma Police)

Police said they received information at the time that the suspects were armed and dangerous, leading to many other area agencies assisting in locating the suspects.

Parma police were assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Independence Police Department, the Seven Hills Police Department, the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Oakwood Police Department, the Brooklyn Heights Police Department and the Cleveland Division of Police, all of which set up a perimeter around the area.

K-9 officers from Parma, Independence and Newburgh Heights began searching the area, and a Parma officer responded with a drone to assist in the search.

OSHP deployed a helicopter to further assist in locating the suspects.

One suspect was located by Parma police hiding in a heavily wooded ravine, and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

A Ford Crown Victoria was noticed by officers in the same area where the suspect was located in the woods, leading officers to stop the car.

Three people were in the car, two of which included the suspects that fled the Durango, who were covered in mud.

The driver, Hernandez, is being charged with obstructing justice, police say.

MIGUEL HERNANDEZ MUG
(Source: Parma Police)

The two men and the driver were arrested and taken to Parma Jail.

DAHMERE LYMON MUG
(Source: Parma Police)

Police said no firearms were recovered at the time.

KYER ALLEN MUG
(Source: Parma Police)

According to Parma police, these types of incidents involving multiple high end car thefts and pursuits have occurred in:

· Brunswick

· Mentor

· Carrol County

· Willoughby

· Solon

· Geauga County

· Painesville Township

· Akron

· North Olmsted

· Strongsville

· Wickliffe

· Cleveland

· Geauga County

· Lake County

· Agencies in Michigan & Pennsylvania

The four suspects were not named that this time, but are all men from the City of Cleveland.

The case is under investigation by Parma police, who continue to work with other agencies.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

