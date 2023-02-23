2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

No survivors in plane crash responding to Oakwood Village explosion

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane headed to Columbus crashed Wednesday, killing all five people onboard, according to officials.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off near Little Rock, Arkansas, officials said.

All five people in the plane, including the pilot, were employees of CTEH, a consulting firm that provides responds services including “environmental data collection, and management, GIS, safety, incident management, industrial hygiene, toxicology and human health consulting for the public and private sectors.”

According to the company, the group was headed to Oakwood Village in an effort to assist the aftermath of an explosion at I. Schumann & Co.

1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” said Dr. Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH®. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

Shane Carter, director of public affairs & government relations for the Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport, released the following statement:

“Clinton National Airport expresses our condolences to the families of those who died in today’s plane crash south of the airport. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board and will be providing updates.”

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash and determine what caused it.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

No survivors in plane crash responding to Oakwood Village explosion
No survivors in plane crash responding to Oakwood explosion
Officials are opening a health clinic in East Palestine, Ohio.
Ohio Department of Health expands East Palestine clinic
In an undated file photo, supports of Ukraine rally in downtown Cleveland.
Ukrainians in Northeast Ohio prepare to mark somber anniversary of Russian invasion
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February