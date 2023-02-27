2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

35-year-old man wanted after gun fires during fight near Ashtabula business

A 35-year-old man is wanted after a gun fired during a fight at an Ashtabula business last week.
A 35-year-old man is wanted after a gun fired during a fight at an Ashtabula business last week.(Source: Ashtabula Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is wanted after a gun fired during a fight at an Ashtabula business last week.

Ashtabula police Lt. Mike Palinkas said the incident happened at around 12:05 a.m. at a business in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue.

Palinkas said the 35-year-old, identified as Barton Cumberland, hit someone in the head with a gun after a fight ensued.

Officials said the bullet fired nearly struck a bystander.

Police said Cumberland left the scene on foot.

Officials confirmed a warrant was issued for Cumberland was issued for felonious assault, domestic violence, telephone harassment and aggravated menacing.

Anyone with information on Cumberland’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
Victim in Wickliffe garage explosion identified
Stephen Weiss
Sentencing for Pepper Pike rabbi who sent sexual messages to person he thought was underage
Two people were found dead Sunday evening in a home in Garfield Heights.
2 people killed in Garfield Heights home
Lake Catholic High School to not field lacrosse team for 2023 season
3 victims hurt in Oakwood factory explosion remain hospitalized