35-year-old man wanted after gun fires during fight near Ashtabula business

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is wanted after a gun fired during a fight at an Ashtabula business last week.

Ashtabula police Lt. Mike Palinkas said the incident happened at around 12:05 a.m. at a business in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue.

Palinkas said the 35-year-old, identified as Barton Cumberland, hit someone in the head with a gun after a fight ensued.

Officials said the bullet fired nearly struck a bystander.

Police said Cumberland left the scene on foot.

Officials confirmed a warrant was issued for Cumberland was issued for felonious assault, domestic violence, telephone harassment and aggravated menacing.

Anyone with information on Cumberland’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.

