Man fatally shot near Cleveland’s Lee Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot near Cleveland’s Lee Miles neighborhood on Monday, police say.

Police say the shooting happened on Cloverside Avenue.

The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and neck, police say.

This is all the information that has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.