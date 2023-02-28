2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man fatally shot near Cleveland’s Lee Miles neighborhood

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot near Cleveland’s Lee Miles neighborhood on Monday, police say.

Police say the shooting happened on Cloverside Avenue.

The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and neck, police say.

This is all the information that has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar

Latest News

Two Ohio victims identified in cold cases
Two Ohio victims identified in cold cases
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
21-year-old Cleveland man in critical condition after being shot by family member, police say
Grafton business to help with waste management in East Palestine train derailment
Grafton business to help with waste management in East Palestine train derailment
19 News 4:30-5 p.m.
Sentencing for Pepper Pike rabbi who sent sexual messages to person he thought was underage