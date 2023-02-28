Man fatally shot near Cleveland’s Lee Miles neighborhood
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot near Cleveland’s Lee Miles neighborhood on Monday, police say.
Police say the shooting happened on Cloverside Avenue.
The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and neck, police say.
This is all the information that has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
