Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend

Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for a Brunswick man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2022 is scheduled to begin Monday in Medina County Court of Common Pleas.

Brunswick police said Logan Roberston was 18 when he shot and killed Alyssa Pinardo, 18. on May 3, 2022.

According to Brunswick police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. around 11 p.m. that evening.

When officers arrived, they found Pinardo deceased.

Alyssa Pinardo
Alyssa Pinardo((Source: GoFundMe))

School officials confirmed she was a senior at Brunswick High School.

Robertson was indicted on the charge of murder.

