Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating Spanish flavors at Mallorca

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Mallorca has been a staple in Cleveland’s Warehouse District for more than 25 years. They’ve been making the house specialty, paella, the same way for decades there.

To celebrate National Paella Day on March 27th, they’ll be serving up the house specialty as well as Mariscada in Salsa de Tomate. They’re sharing they’re recipe in this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Mariscada in Salsa de Tomate

Seafood Stew in Tomato Brandy Sauce

½ Green pepper

½ Red pepper

½ Spanish Vidalia Onion

4 large cloves garlic

Pre-made tomato sauce (fresh heirloom tomatoes with sugar and touch of saffron and white

pepper, smoked paprika and olive oil sauteed until soft and blended)

Three Jumbo diver scallops

Two small Lobster tails or ½ whole lobster

¼ pound shrimp

6-8 mussels

6-8 clams

Brandy to taste

Albarino wine from Spain

Sautee all the vegetables until flavors combine but do not overcook

Turn down the heat and add the seafood until the shrimp begins to turn pink

Add splash of Brandy and splash of Albarino wine

Then, add tomato sauce

Let simmer for 10 minutes. Serve in same container you cooked in, over saffron rice.

