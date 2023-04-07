2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio launches new adoption grant program

child adoption generic
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The new Ohio Adoption Grant Program is looking to encourage adoption through one-time payments that could take some of the early financial burdens off prospective new parents.

The program, which was signed by the Governor in January and went into effect today, could see up to $20,000 in one-time payments given out. The conditions would be for:

  • Ohioans who adopt can apply for a $10,000 one-time payment.
  • Those who adopt a child they’ve been fostering can apply for a $15,000 one-time payment.
  • If the child has one or more special needs (as defined in the law) prior to the adoption finalization, the parent can apply for a one-time payment of $20,000.

According to Adoption Network Cleveland, this could be a very huge help in getting more children adopted in the state. They believe that many parents could see this as the extra little push needed to encourage adoption.

For anyone interested in adoption through the State of Ohio, visit their website here.

