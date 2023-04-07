Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood puts 20-year-old in critical condition
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood early Friday morning has sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue.
Cleveland EMS said they transported a man in critical condition to University Hospitals.
Cleveland police confirmed they responded to the scene.
Cleveland police could not confirm any information about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for more updates.
