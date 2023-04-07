Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood puts 20-year-old in critical condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood early Friday morning has sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Multiple GSWs 7900 Block of Golden Avenue. This is near Cedar Avenue. One male was found shot in the white car. I saw three ambulances leaving the scene. SIU is on scene. The conditions of the victims is unknown. All were transported to University Hospitals. pic.twitter.com/6fF46OmTFO — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 7, 2023

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said they transported a man in critical condition to University Hospitals.

Cleveland police confirmed they responded to the scene.

Cleveland police could not confirm any information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.