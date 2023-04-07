2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood puts 20-year-old in critical condition

A shooting in Cleveland's Central neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital in critical...
A shooting in Cleveland's Central neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital in critical condition(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood early Friday morning has sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Golden Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said they transported a man in critical condition to University Hospitals.

Cleveland police confirmed they responded to the scene.

Cleveland police could not confirm any information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Solon Elementary School placed on lockdown due to chase, shots fired nearby
Solon Elementary School placed on lockdown due to chase, shots fired nearby
Scott Smith is the Chief Sustainability Officer at Eco Integrated Technologies It’s Smith’s 5th...
East Palestine family with serious medical symptoms opts for independent soil and water testing
Strongsville Lacrosse field vandalized.
Strongsville police continue search for driver who plowed through park, lacrosse field
Shooting
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s east side