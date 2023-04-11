Mogadore High School, library locked down after spent .40 caliber shell found nearby, police say

MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mogadore Junior/Senior High School and the Mogadore Branch Library were placed on lockdown after a spent shell was found nearby, Mogadore Police confirmed.

Chief Todd Higgins said a representative from Synthomer, a chemical manufacturing company across the street from the school and library, called Mogadore Police around 9:45 a.m. on April 11 after finding the spent .40 caliber shell on the property.

The school and library were placed on lock down for precautionary reasons due to the potential active threat, according to MPD.

Law enforcement conducted an extensive search of the facility and grounds, but no credible threat was found, Higgins confirmed.

