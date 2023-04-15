2 men, 2 teenagers shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two men and two teenagers were shot early Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 2100 block of W. 105th Street around 1 a.m.

This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back and a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso.

EMS transported both victims to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The second shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Edgewood Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip.

They are being treated at University Hospitals.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.