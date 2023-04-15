2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men, 2 teenagers shot in Cleveland

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two men and two teenagers were shot early Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 2100 block of W. 105th Street around 1 a.m.

This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back and a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso.

EMS transported both victims to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The second shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Edgewood Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip.

They are being treated at University Hospitals.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Cleveland police.

