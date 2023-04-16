Man shot and killed in car in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed in a car on Cleveland West Side Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at West 95th and South Marginal Road around 12:15 pm.
Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and back.
According to Clevland EMS, a man in his 40s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is currently no information on a suspect or any arrests.
