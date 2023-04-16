Man shot and killed in car in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed in a car on Cleveland West Side Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at West 95th and South Marginal Road around 12:15 pm.

Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and back.

According to Clevland EMS, a man in his 40s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no information on a suspect or any arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.