2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man shot and killed in car in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed in a car on Cleveland West Side Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at West 95th and South Marginal Road around 12:15 pm.

Police say the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and back.

According to Clevland EMS, a man in his 40s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no information on a suspect or any arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2023....
19 First Alert Weather Day: Tracking Sunday afternoon storms
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Resident rescued from roof of burning home in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
Cat rescued from tree
Cuyahoga Falls firefighters save cat from tree
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell