Ohio State Football Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline taken to hospital after ATV crash

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline instructs his players against Rutgers during an...
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline instructs his players against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Offensive coordinator for Ohio State Football, Brian Hartline, was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after an ATV crash on his property, according to a tweet from Hartline

Hartline posted on Twitter that he was doing well and being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Officials say Hartline was the driver of a Polaris Side by Side when it rolled over on his property at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Hartline and an unidentified passenger were taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reports say.

Hartline was named offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes this season, after being the team’s wide receivers coach since 2018.

He was picked in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins as a wide receiver. Hartline played for the Dolphins from 2009-2014.

Hartline played his final season in the NFL in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns.

As a member of the Browns, he had 46 receptions, 523 yards, and two touchdowns, before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in week 14 of the 2015 season.

Hartline is from Canton and went to Canton Glen Oak High School.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

