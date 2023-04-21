Cleveland East 4th Street becoming designated outdoor drinking area in spring 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland City Planning Commission has approved making East 4th Street Cleveland’s first designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA).

The block on East 4th Street located between Prospect and Euclid Avenues will be Cleveland’s first DORA area starting in spring 2024.

Adults 21 years old or older will be able to get a special DORA cup for alcohol and be able to walk around outside with it.

You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup. (Tony Geftos)

The DORA will be available on East 4th Street every day from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The planning commission says they have discussed the use of AI cameras to provide additional eyes on the street, as an extra security measure.

