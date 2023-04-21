2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland East 4th Street becoming designated outdoor drinking area in spring 2024

There's a push to allow those beverages outside through DORA (designated outdoor refreshment...
There's a push to allow those beverages outside through DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) which would allow those over 21 to sip outside in designated areas.(WOIO-TV)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland City Planning Commission has approved making East 4th Street Cleveland’s first designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA).

The block on East 4th Street located between Prospect and Euclid Avenues will be Cleveland’s first DORA area starting in spring 2024.

E. 4th Street could be first area in Cleveland to have designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA)

Adults 21 years old or older will be able to get a special DORA cup for alcohol and be able to walk around outside with it.

You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)

The DORA will be available on East 4th Street every day from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The planning commission says they have discussed the use of AI cameras to provide additional eyes on the street, as an extra security measure.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Now Hiring
City of Mentor announces upcoming summer job fairs in May
North Ridgeville Police officer rescues goslings trapped on roof
North Ridgeville Police officer rescues newly hatched goslings trapped on roof
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley dunks against the New York Knicks during the second...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide for Games 3, 4, 5