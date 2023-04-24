2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

34-year-old man found murdered in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

Police on Sunday launched an investigation after discovering a man who was murdered in Cleveland.
Police on Sunday launched an investigation after discovering a man who was murdered in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Sunday launched an investigation after discovering a man who was murdered in Cleveland.

Officials said police found the body in the 3200 block of East 143rd Street.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Maurice Bryant.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

Latest News

Sprague Road closure starting Monday
A sewer project to address flooding in North Royalton and Parma will shut down a portion of Sprague Road for 2 months
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Sprague Road closure starting Monday
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ‘imposter’ making traffic stop
Grand jury indicts 20-year-old accused of vandalizing Geauga County church with Molotov cocktails