34-year-old man found murdered in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Sunday launched an investigation after discovering a man who was murdered in Cleveland.

Officials said police found the body in the 3200 block of East 143rd Street.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Maurice Bryant.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

