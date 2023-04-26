2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon after a deadly double shooting in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. to the 1150 block of East 113th Street.

2 men gunned down on Cleveland’s East Side

Officers discovered two shooting victims on scene, and emergency personnel took them to University Hospitals for treatment.

Police say one victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 20-year-old Kyron Williams, died after he was shot in the lower back.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, received a gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

