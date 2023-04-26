1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon after a deadly double shooting in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. to the 1150 block of East 113th Street.

Officers discovered two shooting victims on scene, and emergency personnel took them to University Hospitals for treatment.

Police say one victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 20-year-old Kyron Williams, died after he was shot in the lower back.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, received a gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.