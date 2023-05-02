Young mom missing for nearly two years: investigators not giving up on Rajah McQueen case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Police are urgently seeking information to help track down Rajah McQueen, a Cleveland mother of two who mysteriously vanished in June 2021.

She was last seen driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra near a busy gas station in the area of E. 131st and Harvard Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on June 26, 2021.

Hours later, city surveillance cameras captured her car, now with bullet holes in the roof and rear passenger door, being driven by someone else.

Rajah and her car were never seen again.

19 Investigates continues to follow this case. We checked in with the FBI and they told us there are no updates.

But investigators are not giving up.

The FBI told us “now is the time to step up” if someone knows anything about this case.

You can revisit the story of what happened to Rajah McQueen our true crime podcast episode below.

19 News investigative reporter Sara Goldenberg discusses the suspicious disappearance with two of the investigators who have been working hard to bring Rajah back home.

Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan and FBI Special Agent Andrew Burke believe someone out there holds the key to solving this case.

“It’s just going to depend on one or a couple of people having the courage to come forward and talk to us about what they know,” said Burke.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of Rajah McQueen and/or her missing car.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI Tipline at (216) 583-5383, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Your identity can remain anonymous. Detective Callahan can also be reached directly at 216-623-3138.

