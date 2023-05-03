Sentencing for man, woman convicted in fatal shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman convicted of a fatal shooting on the city’s East side in 2020 were sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Judge Sherrie Miday sentenced Toriano Williams, 30, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he serves 36 years. Williams was convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Jannie Pace, 28, was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison. Pace was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

Cleveland police said Pace got into an argument with the victim, Porscha Woods, 33, inside Woods’s apartment near E. 140th Street and Bryon Avenue on Sept. 23, 2020.

Pace left and later returned to the apartment with Williams and they verbally threatened Woods with a gun.

The couple left without harming Woods, but then came back in the evening, and broke into the apartment. Williams then shot Woods multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

U.S. Marshals arrested Williams and Pace on Jan. 26, 2021.

