2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tremont mural once a painful reminder of neighborhood’s past, but now a symbol of understanding

By Steven Hernandez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost 10 years after three Cleveland women escaped captivity, the mural “It’s Up to Us” still stands near the corner of Clark Avenue and West 25th Street.

Artest John Rivera-Resto recalls the tense atmosphere as the mural was painted. “How chaotic the situation was down here,” he said, “the FBI looking for bodies two blocks from here.”

The “It’s Up to Us” mural depicts a wide range of history, culture and criticism of Cleveland’s West-side neighborhoods. Work on the mural started in 2012 and ended in 2014.

This coincided with the day Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight were found alive in a Seymour Avenue home in 2013.

“The whole community around them was living in fear, so it affects all of them,” Rivera-Resto said.

The mural was completed with the help of several volunteers.

Many of them were teenagers, who were shocked to find out what was happening just blocks from where they were working.

Rivera-Resto explained to 19 News what the volunteers where thinking, “‘That guy could’ve been looking at us while we were doing [the mural] it’s only two blocks away!’”

The mural also had its share of controversy, such as the depiction of a young woman with a black eye who is waiting at a bus stop.

“A lot of people loved it, a lot of people hated it,” Rivera-Resto said, “we even got a lot of death threats about it.”

Community members decided to keep the depiction, which, after the discovery of the kidnapped girls, took on a whole new meaning.

“Every time they saw this image, that’s the first thing that came to their minds: Oh my God, yeah, this is where this thing happened,” Rivera-Resto said.

Ten years later, the muralist has witnessed exactly what his wall predicted: a growing and tighter-knit community.

“People are taking pride in this particular spot, and we’re right at the center of it,” he said. “What they couldn’t understand before, they understand now, that’s what good art does.”

While Rivera-Resto is glad the mural has remained, he hopes what was lived during its conception never happens again.

“I hope no more tragedies like this are repeated,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda & Michelle
Ten Years Later: Gina, Amanda, and Michelle
U.S. Marshals need your help to find 2 missing teens
U.S. Marshals need your help to find 2 missing teens
Police search for three missing Willoughby men
Have you seen them? Willoughby police highlight cases of 3 men missing for years
Young mom missing for nearly two years: Investigators not giving up on Rajah McQueen case
Young mom missing for nearly 2 years: Investigators not giving up on Rajah McQueen case