19-year-old man found dead in front of Cleveland Heights home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police are investigating a potential homicide after the discovery of a 19-year-old man.

Officials said police found the body in a vehicle in front of a home in the 3300 block of Desota Avenue on May 7.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Sir Keonte Daviereze Van Zant Jackson.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Heights police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

