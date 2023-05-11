2 Strong 4 Bullies
24-year-old man murdered in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating if drugs played a factor in a triple shooting that left one man dead and two women injured.

The man, Christopher West, 24, of Cleveland, was found dead inside a car in front of a home in the 700 block of E. 96th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were also found shot at the scene.

EMS transported both of them to MetroHealth Medical Center, where they are being treated for gunshot wounds to their legs.

Their names are not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

