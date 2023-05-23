2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon Lake bald eaglets named by Redwood Elementary students

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bald eaglets in the nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake have their names!

Stars and Stripes, the love birds who call this nest home, had three eggs this season.

The first egg was laid on Feb. 24, the second on Feb. 27, and the third on March 2.

They became parents again at 6:49 a.m. on April 5, and the second eaglet made their debut into the world at 6:59 a.m. on April 6.

The third egg was unviable and did not hatch.

Redwood Elementary students got to vote on the names, and have chosen Anchor and Arrow.

Avon Lake City Schools shared this photo of the eaglet family:

Avon Lake bald eaglets named by Redwood Elementary students
Avon Lake bald eaglets named by Redwood Elementary students(Avon Lake City Schools)

The mother, Stars, is in the back right while the father, Stripes, is in the front.

Anchor is next to Stars and Arrow is next to Stripes.

It is not yet known if the eaglets are male or female.

There’s only a slight difference between the two eaglets that watchers on the livestream have spotted - Anchor has a very dark spot on top of their head while Arrow still has a few white baby feathers on top of theirs.

Now that Anchor and Arrow are seven weeks old, they will soon learn to fly.

1st egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 24
1st egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 24(Avon Lake City Schools)
2nd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 27
2nd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 27(Avon Lake City Schools)
3rd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 6:42 p.m. on March 2
3rd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 6:42 p.m. on March 2(Avon Lake City Schools)
Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam shows 1st hatched egg of season
Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam shows 1st hatched egg of season(Avon Lake City Schools)
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left

The school placed a 360-degree angle camera at the nest in 2015 so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a continuous livestream on YouTube.

The annual livestream begins when an egg is spotted.

You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam:

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December.

Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubates for 35 days before hatching.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

