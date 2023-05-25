27-year-old man fatally shot in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old died Wednesday after being shot during a fight in Akron.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was at a home in the 1200 block of Kohler Ave. around 6:30 p.m. when he got into a fight with another person, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

He was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 7:14 p.m.

If you have any information, please call Akron police.

