27-year-old man fatally shot in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old died Wednesday after being shot during a fight in Akron.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was at a home in the 1200 block of Kohler Ave. around 6:30 p.m. when he got into a fight with another person, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

He was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 7:14 p.m.

If you have any information, please call Akron police.

