Cleveland car wash shooting kills 40-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials released new details into Thursday’s shooting at a Cleveland car wash that killed one person.

The shooting happened right around 5 p.m. at Clean Express Auto Wash, located at 3606 Carnegie Ave.

Police found the man, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as 40-year-old David McCray, slumped over the wheel of his car.

Officials transported McCray to University Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police previously said the man was shot nine times.

Church Pastor Aaron Phillips lives just down the street and is disturbed that someone would be so brazen, pulling out a gun and firing in front of witnesses and surveillance cameras.

“I come here on a regular basis because it’s right down the street from me. I am extremely shocked, my neighborhood is usually pretty quiet, especially this time of the day, it’s not nighttime. So, I’m extremely shocked and disappointed that people are solving their problems and disputes with guns.”

Officials said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

