15-year-old Warrensville Heights boy murdered in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old died Friday after being shot on the city’s East side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Ronald Jackson III, of Warrensville Heights.

According to officials, Jackson was shot in the area of East 156th Street and Lakeshore Avenue on Friday, May 26.

This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

EMS transported the teenager to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries later that day.

At this time, there is no information on any arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.