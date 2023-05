CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck turned over on Dead Man’s Curve early Wednesday morning.

The truck turned over on I-90 West at the State Route 2 merge in Cleveland.

Dead-Man’s Curve claims another truck. This on is I 90 W at the RT2 merge. Lose one lane. No injuries were reported. KUFFNER Heavy Wreckers are on scene trying to upright the truck. pic.twitter.com/EiNcXI3yEW — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 31, 2023

EMS confirmed one 40-year-old man was transported to University Hospital.

Officials say no serious injuries were sustained.

One lane of traffic was shut down.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.