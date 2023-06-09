Amherst Township 1-car accident kills 2, 3 in serious condition

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people have died following a single-car crash early Friday morning.

Police say the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike around milepost 137 in Amherst Township.

Officials say the 2016 Nissan Murano was traveling west when it traveled off the road and up an embarkment before striking a wooded area and flipping.

Two women, 22-year-old Darcia Clayborn and 42-year-old Lashell Silver, were transported to the Lorain County coroner’s office from the scene.

Two victims, a juvenile and 29-year-old Patrice Morris, were airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

19-year-old Monay Gaines was transported to Cleveland Metro Hospital in serious condition.

All of the women are from Maryland.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

