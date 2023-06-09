2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amherst Township 1-car accident kills 2, 3 in serious condition

Two people have died following a single-car crash early Friday morning.
Two people have died following a single-car crash early Friday morning.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people have died following a single-car crash early Friday morning.

Police say the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike around milepost 137 in Amherst Township.

Officials say the 2016 Nissan Murano was traveling west when it traveled off the road and up an embarkment before striking a wooded area and flipping.

Two women, 22-year-old Darcia Clayborn and 42-year-old Lashell Silver, were transported to the Lorain County coroner’s office from the scene.

Two victims, a juvenile and 29-year-old Patrice Morris, were airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

19-year-old Monay Gaines was transported to Cleveland Metro Hospital in serious condition.

All of the women are from Maryland.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

CMSD Valedictorian earns Gates scholarship, nearly $1M in scholarship awards
One man died Friday morning following a garage fire in Summit County.
Summit County garage fire kills man
A scam warning was sent out by Parma police after a banker in Parma notified them that some of...
Parma law director warns against rise in tech support scams
The Stark County Hunger Task Force is extending it’s summer hours to better serve residents...
Stark County Hunger Task Force extends summer pantry hours